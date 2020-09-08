Afghan negotiators wait in Kabul as start of peace talks faces delays

ISLAMABAD: Afghan negotiators have pushed back a planned trip to Doha for long-awaited peace talks with the Taliban as logistical issues are still being worked on in the Qatari capital, delaying the start of the talks, a government and a diplomatic source said on Monday.

After months of delays largely due to a disagreement over prisoner demands by the insurgent Taliban, a government decision to set most prisoners free last week led the major players involved to expect talks would finally begin.

Negotiators had initially expected to fly to Doha late last week in anticipation of talks starting as soon as Monday. However the team would not leave on Monday, one government and one diplomatic source was quoted as saying by a British wire service.

One of the sources, a senior government official, said the negotiating team may fly today (Tuesday). He added that the cause of the delay was partly due to the Taliban and officials in Doha sorting out final logistical questions over the opening ceremony, including who should be given time to speak and how flags should be arranged. These matters carry symbolic weight for the two sides, each of whom have questioned each other’s legitimacy to present themselves as governing powers.