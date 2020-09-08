Sindh CM attends funeral of Nasir Shah’s mother

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of the PPP attended the funeral of the mother of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday at Rohri in Sukkur.

Minister Saeed Ghani and a large number of PPP MNAs and MPAs, including Sharjeel Memon, Aijaz Shah Sheerazi, Waqar Mehdi, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Rashid Rabbani and government officials attended the funeral. She had passed away on Sunday.