Nishtar hospital to be made role model: ACS

MULTAN: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Monday said Nishtar Hospital Multan would be made a role model in the region.Talking to CEOs District Health Authorities (DEAs), Director Health Services, Principals, Deans, MS and at NMU staff club, the ACS said he would personally visit hospitals of south Punjab to boost their performance. Health Secretary south Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood were also present.

Reportedly, the ACS said he would get all the issues resolved of the heath facilities under his ambit to extend best health facilities to the masses. Earlier the ACS was briefed on ongoing projects of health sector and problems faced by the officials.