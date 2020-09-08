close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Man killed over minor issue

National

Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

OKARA: A man was shot dead over a minor issue here on Sunday. Reportedly, the children of two families quarreled over pigeons flying. Later, the members of one party opened fire at two brothers Dilbar and Akbar. As a result, Dilbar died on the spot while Akbar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

