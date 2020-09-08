Man killed over minor issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man was shot dead over a minor issue here on Sunday. Reportedly, the children of two families quarreled over pigeons flying. Later, the members of one party opened fire at two brothers Dilbar and Akbar. As a result, Dilbar died on the spot while Akbar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.