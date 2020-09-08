close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

‘Armed forces set example of bravery in 1965’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar has said that the Pakistani armed forces set an example of bravery on September 6, 1965. He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Defence Day at the mausoleum of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed here on Sunday. The DC, Kharian GOC Maj-Gen Ahsan Gulraiz and Major (retd) Zafar Bhatti paid tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed for their bravery and loyalty to the motherland while defending the country from the enemy.

