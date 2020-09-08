close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Parliamentary secretary inquires after tortured kid

National

MULTAN: Federal parliamentary secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday inquired after tortured kid of Jatoe, here at Nishtar Hospital. Kid Zainul Abideen was shot injured by outlaws in a bid related to sexual assault. Makhdoom Zain expressed sympathy with the aggrieved family and assured them that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

