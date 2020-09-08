Parliamentary secretary inquires after tortured kid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Federal parliamentary secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday inquired after tortured kid of Jatoe, here at Nishtar Hospital. Kid Zainul Abideen was shot injured by outlaws in a bid related to sexual assault. Makhdoom Zain expressed sympathy with the aggrieved family and assured them that stern action would be taken against the culprits.