Cycling track opens in Lahore’s Jilani Park

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated a dedicated cycling track in Jilani Park here on Sunday. Dozens of cyclists participated in the inauguration ceremony and later enjoyed the track. The participants also included female cyclists.

PHA DG Jawad Qureshi said PHA has provided a healthy activity for the citizens by constructing the cycling track. He said citizens will be able to take part in healthy activities on the cycling track in the park in the morning and evening under the supervision of a trainer. The track was inaugurated by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood and PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani. The PHA chairman said a cycling track would be inaugurated at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sept 10.

PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said the track had been constructed around the cricket ground in Jilani Park. PHA has also hired a specialist cycling trainer for the convenience of the citizens.