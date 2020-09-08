close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Amn Jirga seeks help for slain child’s family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

NOWSHERA: The Amn Jirga on Monday asked the government to add 7-ATA sections to the FIR registered against the accused involved in the recent murder of a girl child, Seema, and provide financial assistance to the affected family.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, Amn Jirga Chairman Syed Kamal Shah Bacha said that government should constitute a medical board to determine the age of the accused so that he could not go scot-free. They said that Amn Jirga would monitor the progress made so far in the case and would not leave the victim family alone in this critical time.

