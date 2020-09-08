‘Hijab no hurdle to women’s uplift’

Islamabad: Speakers at a World Hijab Day function here on Monday said veil was no hurdle to the women's development and instead, it promised empowerment of womenfolk.

During the event, which was organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami Women’s Wing at a local hotel, secretary general of the wing Durdana Siddiqui said her party had been holding a 10-day hijab programme to promote hijab in the country as it considered hijab to be both protection and a blessing.

She said her party showed solidarity with the women, whose countries had banned hijab, and was encouraging women to veil themselves before stepping out. Durdana Siddiqui Islam had ordered its women followers to cover themselves in public for own protection.