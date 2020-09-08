Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder

RIYADH/ BEIRUT: A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years on Monday for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside, a British wire service reported.

The state media reported that five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences for the killing. None of the defendants was named.

In December, the court sentenced five people to death and three to jail, saying the killing was not premeditated but carried out on “the spur of the moment.” The trial was criticised by a UN official, human rights campaigners and Khashoggi’s fiancee who said the masterminds of the murder remained free.

Many Saudis hailed Monday’s ruling in comments on Twitter, a platform favoured by pro-government supporters. Some said the ruling ended one of the most difficult political cases the kingdom has faced. Others said the ruling makes Saudi Arabia the “land of justice”, a “country where rights are never lost.”