Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Court indicts Fawad Hasan, three co-accused

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, in a reference of assets beyond means. The court also framed charges against three co-accused in the reference. Fawad Hasan Fawad along with the co-accused appeared before the court. As the hearing commenced, the court while reading charges against the accused asked whether they accepted it or not.

