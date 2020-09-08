Court indicts Fawad Hasan, three co-accused

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, in a reference of assets beyond means. The court also framed charges against three co-accused in the reference. Fawad Hasan Fawad along with the co-accused appeared before the court. As the hearing commenced, the court while reading charges against the accused asked whether they accepted it or not.