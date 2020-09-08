KP Assembly resolution terms report by British MPs a conspiracy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Monday against a report by parliamentarians from the United Kingdom in favour of Ahmadi community, terming it a conspiracy against Pakistan and Muslims.

The report compiled by some members of the British Parliament titled ‘Suffocation of the faithful’ has blamed Pakistan for the exploitation of Ahmadis and cruelties against them under the state patronage, but it did not include Pakistan’s version.

The resolution moved by Mufti Obaidur Rahman of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and signed by members from the treasury and opposition reads, “The All-Party Parliamentary Group has blamed Pakistan for cruelties against Ahmadis under the state patronage and asked the UK government to make financial assistance to Pakistan conditional with acceptance of recommendations the report. It also demanded the government of Pakistan to amend laws in favour of Ahmadis and give them permission of preaching in the educational institutions, though Pakistan’s point of view was not included in the report. This House recommends to the federal government and the Foreign Office to get the report withdrawn from the UK Parliament so as the conspiracy against Muslims and the sovereignty of Pakistan could be foiled, and if not rooted out, this conspiracy would not only hurt the emotions of Muslims all over the world but also would cause beginning of new fitnah in the country.”

The resolution also condemned the incidents of discretion of Holy Quran and the publication of blasphemous sketches in Sweden and France. It said such attempts enjoyed the government’s patronage, which is tantamount to declaring a war on Muslims.

“The French president instead of condemnation encouraged the move. This House reiterates that belief in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat, Namoos-e-Resalat and Ahl-e- Bait is part of our faith and [we] would sacrifice everything including our lives on it. The government should strongly lodge a protest with the Swedish and French government,” the resolution added.

The House also unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the killing of a minor girl in Karachi and demanding early arrest of the culprits and awarding them exemplary punishment.

The resolution, moved by Riaz Khan of PTI and Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP reads, “A five-year-old girl belonging to a family from the Buner district was brutally murdered, her body mutilated and burnt in Karachi, which is extremely an inhuman act and the federal and Sindh government should take serious steps for the arrest of culprits and award them a severe punishment.”

The assembly unanimously passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delimitation of Local Councils (repeal) Bill, 2020; while the KP Appointment of Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2020 were introduced in the assembly.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had to adjourn the session till Tuesday (today) leaving the debate on discrimination in allocation of development funds as members from the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam protested against not allowing f Naeema Kishwar to speak on her amendment to the resolution against UK parliamentarians’ report.

Despite the no permission by the speaker, she continued speaking and interrupted Sardar Babak’s speech when he initiated the debate on development funds. Babak and JUI members also exchanged arguments.