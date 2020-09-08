close
September 8, 2020

NAB files supplementary reference against Khaqan Abbasi

September 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference against 22 accused in LNG case including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismael.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the reference moved by NAB against PML-N’s stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. The former prime minister and other accused appeared before the court and mark their attendances.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the supplementary reference had been filed against the accused. They could collect copies of this, he said, adding that a few accused were not in attendance. The court served notices to five accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 22.

