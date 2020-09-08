NCOC issues SMS alert for students’ parents

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday started an SMS alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools.

According to the alert, instructions were being issued for parents to send their children to schools wearing masks even if it was of fabric or cotton (reusable). It also warned parents to never send children to school if they had a cough or COVID-19 like symptoms. However, in case the condition deteriorates, the child should be tested immediately. The school should be informed in case of COVID-19 positive indication.