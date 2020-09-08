Nation united for defence of motherland: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the whole nation was united for the defence of the homeland. In a tweet on Air Defence Day, he said the nation salutes its 'Shaheens' who have written eternal stories of courage and bravery for the defence of the homeland today. Shibli Faraz said they were the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.