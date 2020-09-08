close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
PM summons cabinet meeting today

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of Federal Cabinet today (Tuesday). The Cabinet meeting will review the country’s political economical and security situation. PM will take Cabinet into confidence on transformation plan of Karachi. The Cabinet will be briefed over the governmental strategy on FATF bill.

The Federal Cabinet’s 15 points agenda has also been released Ministry of Finance will brief the Cabinet on economic decimals. Approval will be given to increase in mandate of Cabinet’s legislation and approval of appointment of Federal Educational Board chairman will be given.

The Cabinet will approve the LNG turbulence at Port Qasim Karachi, recruitment of judicial officer ex-cadre posts and start free service in Pakistan. Yearly report of Nepra 2018-19 will be presented in the Cabinet.

