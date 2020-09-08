Rs3.6m sugar sold on labourer’s CNIC; FBR issues notice

FAISALABAD: A labour, who worked for only five days in a sugar mill as a loader, has received a notice from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as Rs3.6 million sugar had been sold out on his computerized national identity card (CNIC) some years back.

The sale of sugar through Benamidar identity took place at a mill in Faisalabad, where the CNIC of Jaranwala’s Asghar Awan was used for the purpose. The mill record showed that Rs3,653,846 worth of sugar was sold out on the CNIC of the poor labourer. The FBR notice has disturbed the labourer very much, as according to him he had worked for the sugar mill as a loader for only five days in 2017. He has requested the government authorities to help him get rid of the perplexing situation and the FBR notice.