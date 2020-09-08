KP Secretary IT arrested after his vehicle hits child

PESHAWAR: Secretary IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has offered arrest in a case in which a child died after being hit by his car.According to the police, a six-year-old child was severely injured after being hit by Secretary IT KPK Mukhtiar Ahmed’s car in the limits of University Town Police Station, Peshawar. After the accident, the secretary IT himself took the child to hospital in his car. However, after three hours, the child succumbed to injuries after which he presented himself for arrest in the police station.