UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept 22?

JERUSALEM: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 to build up the countries’ agreement to normalise relations, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.

Israeli officials declined to comment and UAE officials did not respond to calls seeking comment. The two countries announced on August 13 they would normalise diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal that was hailed as a breakthrough by Washington and Israel but spurned by the Palestinians. The UAE delegation’s trip to Israel, which has yet to be finalised, would come in reciprocation of a groundbreaking trip to Abu Dhabi last week by senior Israeli and US envoys, the source said, reported a British wire service.

The source said the UAE was expected to finalise the trip after a date is announced for a ceremony, likely in Washington, where the countries’ leaders will sign their normalisation accord. That ceremony is likely to take place in mid-September, the source added.