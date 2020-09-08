Karachi development plan: Centre issues funding details

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday released the details of Rs611 billion funding for the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) to facilitate the execution of Rs1,100 billion package.

The federal government will also request the Supreme Court for permission to utilize Rs125 billion through the Bahria Town Settlement Fund for improving the situation in the metropolis.

In case of the Supreme Court’s green light, the total funding will increase to Rs736 billion, while the remaining balance will be managed by the Sindh government. The federal government has to manage additional funding of Rs300 billion to accomplish the KTP in three years.

There were apprehensions about availability of funding by the federal government, as it became cash-strapped after providing a major chunk of the NFC Award to the provinces. According to the details shared by the Ministry of Planning and Development on Monday, the federal government has committed to following the projects under the KTP. There will be five projects for which additional funding will be required.

These projects are Rs.46 billion Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV), Rs300 billion Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Rs131 billion Railway Freight Corridor, Rs.5 billion Green line BRT and Rehabilitation of River, Nullahs & Storm Water Drains and resettlement of affected people costing Rs254 billion.

The total cost of these projects has been estimated at Rs736 billion. During the meetings held for finalizing the KTP, the Sindh government expressed desire to take responsibility for the project. However, railways is a federal subject, as per Part-II of Schedule-IV of the Constitution. The Supreme Court has also conducted hearings with regard to the KCR and directed that the federal government/railways undertake the project.

The federal government is therefore bound to implement the project. As such, the project execution and financial burden estimated at Rs300 billion have been included in the federal government’s responsibilities under the Karachi package.

The federal government is also looking at working in collaboration with the provincial government to develop the port city. The real objective is to help Karachiites and avoid political point scoring. The details of federal & provincial responsibilities & funding are only being issued to remove ambiguities, which have risen in the last couple of days.

Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives chaired a meeting to discuss implementation of the federal component of Karachi Transformation Plan. Secretaries and senior officers of the Ministry of Planning, Railways, Water Resources and NDMA participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters related to projects such as Karachi Greater Water Supply (K-IV), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Green line BRT, Railway Freight Corridor and Rehabilitation of storm water drains.

The minister asked the relevant officials to prepare time-bound action plans for execution of their respective projects and to identify whether any approvals/NOCs were required from the provincial government.

He also directed the implementing agencies to indicate their quarter wise financial requirements so that the funding could be earmarked accordingly. Green line Bus Rapid Transit: This line is 27.45km from KESC Power House Chowrangi to central business district Karachi. It will have 35 stations. The cost of infrastructure is Rs24.60 billion. The cost of operationization, including procurement of buses and ITS, is Rs11 billion.

Both infrastructure and operationalization cost is funded by the federal government through the PSDP. The project will be completed this financial year. Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) line is 43km in length. The Supreme Court had assigned its implementation to the Pakistan Railways. Work on the project has been started in a phased manner. The Sindh government will construct flyovers/underpasses on the level crossings of KCR as directed by the Supreme Court.

To ease congestion at the port and on urban roads in Karachi, the Ministry of Railways is conducting a commercial feasibility for construction of rail-based freight corridor from the KPT to Pipri marshaling yard. This will be a 50km double railway line and a freight terminal will also be constructed at Pipri.