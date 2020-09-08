Campuses to reopen from 15th

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the government would ensure strict implementation of health screening, COVID-19 surveillance, sentinel testing, and continuous monitoring in educational institutions after their reopening from September 15.

Faisal said the main objective of regular sentinel testing was to monitor the corona situation and to examine the health of teachers and children at schools every two weeks. He said further decisions would be made on reviewing the situation on the basis of test reports on scientific means. He made it clear that all the schools would have to strictly follow the SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of facemask etc.

He said besides the school administrations, the role of parents was also crucial to ensure implementation of the SOPs. He said there had been a lot of debate in the world and in Pakistan on the sequence of opening schools but after looking at all factors including the strength of students in schools and the condition of schools in Pakistan, it was collectively decided that the higher education institutes would be opened first followed by second and then primary schools.

“School administrations, teachers and parents will have to adhere to the instructions after reopening of institutions,” he said, adding that the number of students in a class would be reduced.

Half of the students would attend the class one day and the rest next day to avoid spread of the disease. He said there was no need to purchase expensive masks for children and suggested parents to make homemade fabric mask for schoolgoing children, which were washable and reusable. He said students with low immunity level or suffering from fever, cough should avoid attending schools in the first phase.

He said due to immediate closure of schools, a large number of population, particularly students, were now safe from the COVID-19. Dr Faisal said facts and figures showed the declining trend of the coronavirus at all levels due to prompt response of the government. Expressing satisfaction over the current COVID-19 situation, he said it all was made possible due to team efforts and the efficient work of all departments and organizations concerned.