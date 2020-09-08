Farmers’ problems to be resolved on priority

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Monday said problems of farmers are being resolved as a top priority. Addressing a meeting, the DC said strict measures are underway against sellers of substandard seeds, pesticides and fertilizer. He said there is no shortage of DAP and urea fertilizers in the district. An agriculture officer briefed the meeting regarding cultivation of canola, potato and other crops. He said locusts attack in the district had been nearly controlled.