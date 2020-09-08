No LG polls in Sindh without final population census report: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday linked the local government elections in Sindh with the release of final report of population census, saying that as long as the final census report is not released, the local government elections in Sindh cannot be held. “It will be illegal to carryout demarcation of constituencies for these local government elections before the final report is out and the PPP cannot accept any illegality,” said President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro while talking to media outside the office of Election Commission in Islamabad along with Farhatullah Babar, Taj Haider, Murtaza Wahab and Nazir Dhoki. Nisar Khoro said that Sindh is the only province in the country where local governments completed their tenure. He said that they had come to remind the Chief Election Commissioner that he had said in 2017 at the time of census that there will be no demarcation of constituencies without final census report. “At that time one time elections were allowed without final report,” he said. He said that first the notification of census should be issued because without this the demarcation of constituencies will be illegal. “We are not ready to hold these elections till the final report is released,” he said. He said that the PPP is not avoiding local government elections but will not do anything illegal. He said there are 1900 local bodies unit in Sindh and administrators have been appointed in every district of Sindh.