Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Chakki owners hike flour price to Rs74/kg

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Atta Chakki Owners Association Monday increased price of flour by two rupees per kilogram, setting the new price at Rs74/kg. Association Secretary Abdul Rehman said that wheat rate in the open market surged to Rs2,300 per maund. With such a high price of the commodity, we are unable to maintain price of flour at previous level, he added. At several places in the city, chakki atta is already being sold for Rs75-76 per kg.

