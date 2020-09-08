Survey of 5,782 illegal houses on Gujjar Nullah completed

KARACHI: As many as 5,782 houses illegally built on the Gujjar Nullah, which had caused flooding in surrounding areas during the recent torrential rains in the city, have been surveyed so far by the District Central administration.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo said this on Monday as he spoke to The News.He said the residents of such houses would be provided alternative residences before carrying out their demolition. Meanwhile, soft encroachments, such as makeshift shops and cow dens, have been removed from the nullah.

Dharejo explained that the original 210-foot width of the Gujjar Nullah would be restored. As for the demolition of houses and construction of roads on both sides of the drain, he said it was being planned and the Sindh government would take a decision in this regard.

The survey would take a week to complete because the administration is collecting data of all the encroachments, including houses and commercial units, built on the storm water drain. The survey, as of now, is being conducted on three strips: from Nala Stop to Cafe Piyala, to the Ziauddin Hospital and to Lyari.

On the other hand, residents of the Rehmanabad area of the Federal B Area held a protest demonstration on Sunday to voice their reservations against the anti-encroachment operation under way in Karachi. Scores of Rehmanabad residents gathered at Gulberg’s Tahir Villa Chowrangi for their protest, which caused a massive gridlock as they blocked the flow of traffic for hours by placing tyres on the road.

The protesters said they had been living in the surroundings of the Gujjar Nullah for years, but no government official had ever stopped them from constructing their homes. They accused government officials of taking bribes from them when they had been building their houses, saying that now the same government officials were claiming that the residents were living illegally and that their homes would be demolished.

The protesters demanded that alternative houses be provided to the affected people. They also demanded strict action against the government officials who allowed them to live there after taking money from them.