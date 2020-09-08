NCOC issues SMS alert for students’ parents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday started an SMS alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools. According to the alert, instructions were being issued for parents to send their children to schools wearing masks even if it was of fabric or cotton (reusable). It also warned parents to never send children to school if they had a cough or COVID-19 like symptoms.