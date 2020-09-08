close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

NCOC issues SMS alert for students’ parents

National

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday started an SMS alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools. According to the alert, instructions were being issued for parents to send their children to schools wearing masks even if it was of fabric or cotton (reusable). It also warned parents to never send children to school if they had a cough or COVID-19 like symptoms.

