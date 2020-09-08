Mum invokes Allah’s wrath upon Gondal’s abductors

ISLAMABAD: People standing off the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on Monday moved to tears when the aging mother of Sajid Gondal, Joint Director Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, wept and wailed and cursed the abductors of her son.

Gondal disappeared from Islamabad on September 3. Sitting on a footpath, she cried out, “What happened to my son should happen to their sons – they are all corrupt and their conscience will never satisfy,” reports the social media.

“How they will face God? Don’t they know one day they will be facing their Lord? The highest court is God’s court. I seek justice from my Lord. God ask them, God should punish them. May God destroy them!”

Calling abductors infidels, she said, "My God in the heavens knows all. Everybody knows my family; we never did wrong to anybody.” The chief justice observed that the aged mother of the missing official and his children were present in the court and such thing should not happen to anyone.