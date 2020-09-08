Air Force Day marked: Armed forces capable of defeating enemy, says Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

He was addressing the Martyrs Day ceremony held in the federal Capital Monday in connection with Air Force Day.

The air chief said today we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland.

Highlighting the current situation in Kashmir, the air chief said we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades.

To pay homage to the martyrs, the air chief laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered ‘Fateha’.In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted humiliating defeat on India through unprecedented skill in the warfare and insurmountable courage.

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam commonly known as MM Alam shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk 56 fighters in less than a minute.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) in Karachi.

Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command offered ‘Fateha’ and laid wreath at the grave of the martyr on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff. Wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF martyrs all over the country.