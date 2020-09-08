close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
Newlywed girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A newlywed girl of Chak 278/GB, Faisalabad, Monday committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills. Saima Walayat exchanged harsh words with her husband over a petty domestic issue and started living with her parents. Her husband and father-in-law tried their best to reconcile her but she refused their requests. In desperation, she consumed poisonous pills and died.

