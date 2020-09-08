close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Shahbaz pays rich tribute to PAF on Air Force Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force on the Air Force Day. In his message on the day, Shahbaz said country’s air force annihilated the enemy like God’s wrath and made the nation proud in September war of 1965. He said MM Alam made a world record by shooting down five Indian fighters within matter of seconds. He said Pakistani fighter pilots tore the enemy up like falcons while retaliating to Indian aggression on Balakot on February 27, 2019. He said former premier Nawaz Sharif strengthened the air force and the JF-17 is a proof of this resolve.

