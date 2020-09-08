Late journalist Fareeha Razzaq awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ to renowned journalist and politician late Fareeha Razzaq Awan on her work on human rights and the efforts she had made during her life in solving the problems faced by women. The late journalist was selected from the category of Community Service. For 30 years she wrote articles on human rights and women empowerment. In recognition of her work she was not only awarded Annual Muslim Award from House of Lords London but also the prime minister of Pakistan awarded her ‘Madar-e-Millat’ award. She is the first Pakistani woman journalist whose services were also acknowledged by International Federation of Khyber Journalists. European Commission awarded her the journalist award in 2000. As a politician in 2002, she was elected member on reserved seats for women in Sindh Assembly from PPP. The late journalist also worked for Daily Jang. She had left three sons - two of them are in the private sector in high posts, while her one son is focal person to Prime Minster on Information Analytics.