PTI MPs’ reconciliation body meeting held

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Reconciliation Committee for parliamentarians was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chairman Committee and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to further improve coordination among lawmakers.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri were present in the meeting.

According to details released by the Central Media Department, various proposals were considered in the meeting to make the liaison between the MPs and the party leadership effective and important issues in this regard were discussed in detail.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the occasion said that the views of party and parliamentary representatives were very important in political and government policy and decision making. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become the largest political and parliamentary force in the country by the grace of God. In the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, it is taking important steps to make the party organised and stable across the country,” he noted.

He said that in the light of the PTI manifesto, formulating a comprehensive strategy at the party and government level is one of our top priorities. Come forward, which was discussed in today's meeting. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they were committed to achieve their goals in a systematic manner using all their energies and would achieve it Insha-Allah.