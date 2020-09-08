Court indicts Fawad Hasan, three co-accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hasan Fawad, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, in a reference of assets beyond means. The court also framed charges against three co-accused in the reference. Fawad Hasan Fawad along with the co-accused appeared before the court. As the hearing commenced, the court while reading charges against the accused asked whether they accept it or not. The accused categorically refused to accept the charges against them after which the court indicted the accused. The court while summoning prosecution witnesses by October 7 started regular trial proceedings. The NAB had filed an assets beyond means reference against Fawad in March 2020. Before that, he was nominated in the Aashiana Iqbal case. The inquiry of assets beyond means against Fawad was converted into an investigation on October 12, 2018.