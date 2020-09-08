China says it never saw Arunachal as part of India

ISLAMABAD: China on Monday dismissed India’s concern about five missing civilians in Arunachal Pradesh. India had alleged that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had kidnapped five Indian villagers from Arunachal Pradesh last week.

However, China said on Monday that they do not recognise Arunachal Pradesh to be Indian territory. Beijing claims the state is part of “South Tibet”. “China’s position on the eastern section of the China and India boundary and China’s southern Tibet is consistent and clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing. “We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory.” Zhao also expressed ignorance about the fate of the five villagers.

Meanwhile, China on Monday commended positive comments made Prime Minister Imran Khan on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan. "China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive comments on China-Pakistan relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijain said during his regular briefing.

He said, "As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan always enjoy mutual trust and support. This year, after standing the test of COVID-19, China-Pakistan relations have become even stronger with greater mutual trust, cooperation and friendship."

Zhao observed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and a flagship for bilateral cooperation, had registered new progress against all odds.

"China stands ready to work together with Pakistan to advance cooperation in all sectors and forge a closer community with a shared future in a new era to bring more benefits for the two peoples," he added.

The spokesperson made his remarks in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview to a foreign media outlet. PM Imran Khan linked Pakistan’s economic future to China and the termed the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing as "better than ever before."