Demo against Editor-in-chief arrest

RAWALPINDI: The journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group on Monday vowed to continue their movement of justice for Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till his release and to foil conspiracies against the country’s biggest media outlet.

The countrywide protest demonstration of the journalists and workers of Jang and Geo Group along with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, representatives of civil society, labour unions and political workers continued against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief jang and Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 178 days.

At a protest demonstration outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters raised slogans and held placards against the illegal and unjustified detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and called for his immediate release. Addressing the protestors, Secretary General PFUJ Nasir Zaidi said the world’s human rights’ watchdogs and international journalists’ organisations took notice of the human rights violation in case of Mir Shakil’s case.

The PFUJ leader said the journalists and workers of the Jang-Geo Group stood united with their Editor-in-Chief and would foil any attempt against the independence of media or freedom of expression in the country. Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of and Jang- Geo Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers’ Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the workers of the Group stood up over a principled stance to fight for the freedom of media. Nasir Chisti said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had to confront the hardships for freedom of the media. Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said despite all odds, the workers of Jang- Geo Group stood united with Rahman who is a man of principles. Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the struggle of the journalists and workers of the Group along with the PFUJ and RIUJ for the right of freedom of media would continue till the achievement of their goals.

Bhatti said not only the journalists’ community but international journalists’ and human rights organisations have also demanded the release of the Editor In Chief. The speakers, including Amjad Ali Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat and others said Rahman’s illegal and unjustified arrest in a fake and fabricated case reflects the malafide intentions of the incumbent government.