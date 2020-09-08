close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Service structure of Rescue employees to be notified: CM

Top Story

 
September 8, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated five new Rescue 1122 stations established in Harbanspura near Ring Road, Shadbagh, the Walled City, Maraka and Kot Abdul Malik areas. He announced that within a few days service structure would be notified for Rescue employees and allowances deducted earlier would also be restored.

