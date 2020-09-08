Service structure of Rescue employees to be notified: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated five new Rescue 1122 stations established in Harbanspura near Ring Road, Shadbagh, the Walled City, Maraka and Kot Abdul Malik areas. He announced that within a few days service structure would be notified for Rescue employees and allowances deducted earlier would also be restored.