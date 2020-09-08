Lives cannot be changed without earning forex: Hafeez

KARACHI: Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has claimed that Pakistan’s exports have increased in the post coronavirus period, while the FBR has also recorded enhanced revenue generation. The federal government’s top-most priority is to provide conducive environment to foreign investors. In order to reduce debts we must cut down our expenditures, the adviser on finance said and added an improvement inthe lives of the people cannot be brought without earning foreign exchange. Referring to the post World War-II global economic scenario, he said most of the countries shared a similar economic downturn. However, things have now improved tremendously and per capita income of the countries ranges from USD2,000 to USD 50,000.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh said we must learn from the lessons of global economic success and failure. Only those countries investing in their people achieved tremendous growth and progress, he added. The adviser said trade and investment are imperative for the country’s growth.