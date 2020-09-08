ICCI presents certificate of achievement to chief commissioner IR

Islamabad:President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, along with Malik Sohail Hussain, former senior vice president ICCI and Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI visited the office of Large Taxpayers Unit, FBR, Islamabad and presented a Certificate of Achievement to Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad in in recognition of his outstanding role in achieving the tax target.

They thanked Muhammad Naseer Butt, chief commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad for timely processing the tax refunds of business community and extending them cooperation to cope with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. They said it was due to his cooperative role towards the business community that despite the Covid-19 issue, the tax revenue of LTU Islamabad exceeded its target.

Muhammad Naseer Butt, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTU Islamabad thanked Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI and Malik Sohail Hussain former Senior Vice President ICCI and Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI for presenting him the Certificate of Achievement of ICCI, which was a great encouragement for him.