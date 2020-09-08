RPO holds open ‘kutchery’

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi police pursuing instructions of Punjab government has initiated open doors policy for public visiting police officials to redress their issues and can complaints.New appointed Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ at his office and listen complaints of visitors visiting RPO Office from four districts or Rawalpindi Division.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar while pursuing open doors policy of Punjab government listen complaints of citizens about police and others at his office and issues instructions on applications of complaints for speedy action.

Complaints visited RPO Office Rawalpindi from four districts or Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal and listen individually complaints of the visiting complainants.

A visiting complainant Rafaqat Hassan stated that he he has facing land dispute since last many years, on which RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar issued prompt instructions for concerned police officials and CPO Rawalpindi was asked to redress the issue.

While another complainant Raja Khurshid filed application for inquiry on a case, on which SSP, RIB was asked to settle the issue in next 10 days.Ghazala Shaheen from Jhelum complained about case registered against her, on which DPO Jehlum was issued instructions to pursue the case and submit report in next four days.

Meanwhile, all concerned police officials and regions were issued instructions on complaint of visitors to take prompt action on complaints of citizens. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said on this occasion that merit and Justice should be ensured adding that doors of police officials will remain open for public and complainants visiting police stations and police officials offices to seek justice.