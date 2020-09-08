Doctors promised early KPI finalisation for pay raise

Islamabad: Special assistant of the prime minister on national health services, regulations and coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has promised the early finalisation and enforcement of key performance indicators (KPI) to increase the salary of trainee medical officers working in Islamabad's government hospitals.

He was talking to a delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum, which called on him in his office here. The visitors thanked the premier’s aide on the implementation of stipend raise for postgraduate residents and house officers in Islamabad’s hospitals but complained about a long delay in the finalisation of KPIs for increasing salary of medical officers.

Dr Faisal blamed the delay on technical hurdles to KPI uniformity but assured the IDF representatives that the indicators would be finalised and implemented for MO pay raise within days and not weeks.

The visitors demanded fixed duty hours for postgraduate residents, trainee medical officers and house officers and floated various proposals for it. The prime minister’s aide met the ‘post-call day-off demand in an initial stage’ and said the uniform duty hours would be introduced after the examination of various models in consultation with the IDF. He also said the Reforms Act would be enforced in both PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals of Islamabad.