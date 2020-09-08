Danger stalks pedestrians at old airport road

There has been an inordinate delay in starting work on the foot over bridge on Shahrah-e-Faisal Road (old Airport Road), which is a crucial link connecting Pindiites and Islooites. As a result, students and pedestrians, who cross the busy stretch every day, continue to be at risk.

The residents of the neighboring colonies have requested the authorities concerned to build Foot Over Bridge at the earliest and make the road pedestrian-friendly.“Although Public Road Department officials have promised to start work on Foot Over Bridge there is no sign of this facility being executed yet and the pedestrians continue to suffer. When the department will pursue this goal, nobody knows,” says Abida Naqvi.

“It’s difficult to cross this road, especially during the opening and closing hours of the schools, colleges, and offices. The double road is full of speeding vehicles from both sides. Who cares for Zebra Crossing at Shah Khalid Colony? At present, no traffic policeman is posted there to regulate the pedestrians crossing in front of this colony, especially during the rush hour,” says Alamdar Hussain.

“The same situation prevails at Gilani Mohallah, Dhoke Muhammad Khan, Fazal Town Phase-II, Dhoke Lilyaal, Dhoke Hafiz, TCS colony, Fazal Town Phase-I, Shah Faisal Colony, Mangraal Town and Gulzar-e-Quaid,” adds Alamdar Hussain.

Syed Shamshad Haider says: “Traffic never halts even for a few seconds at this place, there is always a huge traffic line along the route with hundreds of vehicles lining up. Unlike the other vital road stretches in the city, Shahrah-e-Faisal Road gets all kinds of vehicles including container lorries and trailers. Even when there is no such heavy vehicles line this road is a busy stretch round the clock.”

“Crossing the old Airport Road double road is really tough. One has to wait for quite a long time if the person is an aged man or woman, it certainly poses a challenge for the mothers with kids,” says Tazeem Taqi.

“There are no bus-stops with shelters to keep oneself safe against the burning sun or heavy rain. The only option is to stand or walk on the road, dogging vehicles. A risky affair indeed,” says Maqsood Jafri.

“For years now, this road has been a painful experience for residents of the neighboring colonies. Two-way vehicular movement on this road fails to give relief to the people crossing it daily. In rainy season rainwater accumulates on the road edges with the speeding vehicles sprinkling dirty water on the clothes of the pedestrians waiting at the median to cross the road,” says Erum Hasan.

Mujtaba Shirazi says: “The frontal view of the road does not give the impression that it is blocking people’s way. When you get into the road and try to cross over, it does.”