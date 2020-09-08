SIH celebrates Physical Therapy Day

Islamabad:The focus for this year’s World Physical Therapy Day on September 8 is rehabilitation after COVID-19 and the role of physiotherapists in the treatment and management of people affected by coronavirus illness.

Associate General Manager Rehabilitation Department at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Muhammad Kashif Khan stated that “World PT Day” is an internationally recognized annual event where we can promote the discipline of physical therapy and highlight the role, physical therapist plays in keeping populations well, mobile and independent. He said that a physiotherapist can help people understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 and work with them to support their recovery.

In his message on World Physical Therapy Day, Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer Shifa International Hospital stated that, “Worldwide Physical Therapists are playing their role in enabling persons with physical limitations to exercise their rights and freedom”. He appreciated the role of allied sciences during pandemics.

Manager Rehabilitation Department at SIH Faiza Badar said early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual ensuring his/ her acceptance in the society. She also mentioned the role of a physical therapist in the rehabilitation of patients diagnosed with COVID 19.