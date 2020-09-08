Schools’ Saturday, winter break cancelled

Islamabad:While shortening weekend, the education ministry has declared Saturday as a working day in all federal educational institutions on their reopening after six months closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It, also, cancelled the annual winter vacation to make up the learning losses suffered by students during campus closure. The decision was shared with the Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees government schools and colleges in Islamabad, for action in a formal communication. The ministry also asked the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen to put off the examination schedule for two weeks.

It directed the institutional heads to plan and design strategies for an optimal academic management to minimise the students’ learning losses and make them cope with the academics pressure in reduced timelines without compromising the standard.