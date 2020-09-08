Educational institutions to open phase-wise from Sept 15

Islamabad:With the centre and provinces agreeing to the reopening of educational institutions across the country from September 15, the university and college students and ninth and 10th graders will be the first to resume the on-campus learning after the pandemic-induced six months long break.

The schools will call in the students of sixth, seventh and eighth grades on September 22 and those of primary and pre-primary courses a week later. The development comes in light of a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and cases in the country.

After chairing a meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference here on Monday, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told a presser that the countrywide educational institutions would reopen in phases from September 15.

He said in the first phase, the classes of all higher education institutions, including universities and professional colleges, and those from nine to 12th would resume next Tuesday to be followed by sixth, seventh and eighth on Sept 23 after a review of the campus reopening decision.

The minister said the students enrolled in primary and pre-primary courses would return to schools on Sept 30 in the last phase. “It means [that] we will open all these institutions in 15 days if things [on coronavirus incidence] remain okay," he said.

Shafqat Mehmood declared the day ‘important’ saying the government had been waiting for the coronavirus-related situation to improve to decide about the reopening of all educational institutions in the country.

He said a research done by the country’s COVID-19 nerve centre, NCOC, a consultative process involving expert panels, think tanks and other stakeholders, and examination of international and regional trends helped the government reach the campus reopening decision. “This is a huge decision,” he said thanking parents and students for spending the last many months with patience.

The minister said the centre and provinces were satisfied with the overall coronavirus indicators as the virus incidence was constantly on the decline. He said during the IPEMC meeting, the participants also discussed the implementation of standard operating procedures in educational institutions as well as making the students and parents aware about precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the education ministers of Punjab and Sindh announced that schools in their respective provinces would reopen in phases from mid-September. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan education departments said they would follow the decision of the federal government on the matter.

Punjab minister Dr Murad Raas said on Twitter that schools in Punjab would open in phases with students in classes nine and 10 returning on Sept 15, students in classes six to eight returning on Sept 22 while those in classes nursery to five will return to school on Sept 30. Raas said no double shifts would be allowed while all schools would follow the alternative day schedule according to which 50 per cent of total students would come to the school one day and the rest next day.

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani said schools in the province would reopen ph-asewise. "Classes nine and above would be opened on Sept 15 in the first phase and one week after that on Sept 22, classes six to eight would be opened and one week after that, that is Sept 30, the classes from pre-primary to five would be opened," he said in a statement.

He said the use of face masks would be made mandatory in all schools and that all schools would have to implement SOPs. The minister warned that strict action would be taken against schools over breach of SOPs, which included use of face masks and hand sanitisers and practicing of social distancing by both students and staff members.