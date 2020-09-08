Literacy Day today

LAHORE:International Literacy Day 2020 will be observed across the world including Pakistan on Tuesday.

This year International Literacy Day will focus on “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.” Some 773 million adults and young people across the world lack basic literacy skills. According to the United Nations during Covid-19, in many countries, adult literacy programmes were absent in the initial education response plans, so most adult literacy programmes that did exist were suspended, with just a few courses continuing virtually, through TV and radio, or in open air spaces. The 8th of September was proclaimed International Literacy Day by Unesco in 1966 “to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.”