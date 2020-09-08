‘Govt to increase business opportunities’

LAHORE: A delegation of investors led by Dr Israr Ahmed of Mahmood Sons called on Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at the Punjab Investment Board on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, during meeting the investors expressed their interest in setting up a tile industry in Bhalwal and setting up a private special economic zone. Talking to the delegation, the minister said the Punjab government had first priority to increase business opportunities and bringing in new investments in the province, adding that work had been started on the establishment of 13 Special Economic Zones on thousands of acres of land in Punjab. He mentioned that millions of new employment opportunities would be created by setting up industries in these economic zones.