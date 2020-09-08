Traffic awareness campaign launched

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, traffic police inaugurated an effective traffic plan and an awareness campaign for two weeks for accident free-roads.

Syed Hamad Abid, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, inaugurated the traffic awareness campaign from Mall Road and briefed the media on the role of traffic police during Corona crisis and plans for new public facilities.

He said the awareness campaign has been launched for accident prevention and regular traffic. Initially for this purpose, five model roads of the city were selected for lane line on five model roads against one-way traffic violations, underage drivers and helmet awareness campaign is being launched, he said.

Citizens can buy motorcycles for convenience, why not helmets to protect themselves and their families. Wear helmet for safety, not out of fear of challan and challan, he said. A committee headed by the CTO has also been formed to improve traffic on the direction of commissioner Lahore. Three new testing centres have also been set up at Bahria Town and Greater Iqbal Park for citizens, he said and added that an investigation centre is also being set up in the traffic police to investigate accidents that caused deaths.

The CTO while talking to the media said in three months 6,044,185 citizens submitted challan fees through electronic payment system. Online time scheduling system has also been introduced in corona crisis. Queuing system for women and senior citizens was abolished for the first time, mobile learner licensing van was re-launched with more facilities, the CTO said.

CCPO visits complaints cell: CCPO Muhammad Umer Sheikh paid a surprise visit to the complaints cell in his office, listened to the citizens present there and issued orders for solution to their problems. If officials do not listen to you, come to me, he said the citizens. He added that their problems will be solved. On this occasion, he reprimanded Muzammil, an officer posted in the Complaints Cell, for improper turnout.

"Our job is to make things easier for people," he said. If the problems are solved, citizens will automatically respect us. Serving people is the first duty of the police, he said. Three missing sisters reunited with parents: Three missing sisters were reunited with their parents here on Monday by Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost and Found Centre.

The missing girls, Ruqiyah, Saira and Misbah, 8, 6, 3, respectively were found by a citizen. The parents reported at 15 about the missing of their daughters. A police communication officer who received the call on 15 also received a call about the recovery of the missing girls. Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost and Found Center reviewed both the complaints.

After comparing the two calls, the authority confirmed that the three sisters were handed over to their parents by the Dolphin Force. Thief arrested: A thief was arrested here on Monday. Accused Sarfaraz committed a theft while working at a restaurant. A case was registered against him. Ghaziabad police were investigating.