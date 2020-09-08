Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was reported in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating over Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. They predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was at Dadu, Turbat and Dalbandin where it was 40°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 24.2°C.