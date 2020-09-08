LWMC workers’ demo for salary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dozens of workers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staged a protest demonstration against nonpayment of salaries outside the company’s head office here on Monday. They demanded immediate restoration of 74 terminated employees and payment of salaries to the MBS workers. They raised slogans against the Lahore Waste Management Company management and the protest continued till evening.