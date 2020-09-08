close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

LWMC workers’ demo for salary

Lahore

LAHORE:Dozens of workers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staged a protest demonstration against nonpayment of salaries outside the company’s head office here on Monday. They demanded immediate restoration of 74 terminated employees and payment of salaries to the MBS workers. They raised slogans against the Lahore Waste Management Company management and the protest continued till evening.

