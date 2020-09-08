Ex-minister’s murder: IGP’s appeal against cop dismissed

LAHORE:A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ch Gulzar Ahmed on Monday dismissed Punjab inspector general police’s appeal against Punjab Service Tribunal’s decision wherein an inspector who was allegedly involved in the murder of former federal minister for minorities was restored.

Counsel for appellant argued that former federal minister for minorities Derek Cyprian, 57, was found murdered on 9 August, 2005, three days after he had gone missing from a bank in the Defence Housing Society.

Police had arrested his three alleged killers, including a police inspector Ali Imran and he was also dismissed from service. Later, an anti-terrorism court conducted the trial and acquitted his client Ali Imran of the charges in 2007 due to lack of evidence. He pointed out that Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) also ordered to restore him.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench dismissed IGP’s appeal and upheld PST’s decision. Chief Justice observed that appellant had been acquitted by the trial court and he should be reinstated to his post.

He also expressed dismay over the ill-preparedness of additional advocate general Chaudhry Zafar. Mr Cyprian had served as federal minister for minorities, sports and culture in 1999 after Gen (r) Musharraf took over.